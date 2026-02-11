Tiger Spotted on Nallamala Forest Road; Devotees Safe

Nellore:Devotees travelling to Srisailam to offer annadanam had a brief scare after spotting a tiger in the Nallamala forest near Dornala mandal of Markapuram district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near the Pedda Cheruvu forest stretch, close to the district border. Eyewitnesses said the tiger was seen standing motionless in the bushes along the roadside as the vehicle carrying the donors passed through the core forest route.

The sudden sighting left the devotees anxious for a few moments. They halted their vehicle without making any movement. A tense silence prevailed briefly before the animal calmly retreated into the forest.

Relieved that the tiger did not approach them, the devotees resumed their journey to Srisailam.

Forest officials clarified that the sighting occurred on a forest road towards Pedda Cheruvu in the core area of the Nagarjunasagar–Srisailam Tiger Reserve. They stated that such sightings are not uncommon in the core zone and there was no cause for alarm.