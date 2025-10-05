Tiger Spotted Near Peddabommalapuram in Prakasam District

Nellore: Panic gripped locals near Peddabommalapuram village, adjacent to the forest in Dornala mandal of Prakasam district, after they reportedly sighted a tiger on Sunday.

According to reports, a group of farmers and agricultural labourers had been traveling on a tractor trolley to their fields early in the morning when they noticed the big cat crossing their path. They immediately alerted the forest authorities at Dornala. Forest staff rushed to the spot and carried out an inspection of the area.

Confirming the presence of the tiger, Forest range officer S. Hari said movements of big cats are not unusual in these parts of the Nallamala forest belt. However, he urged villagers and farmers to remain vigilant, especially during early morning and late evening hours when wild animals tend to move closer to human habitations in search of water or prey.

“People should avoid venturing into deep forest areas alone and must inform the department immediately if they spot the animal again,” the range officer advised.