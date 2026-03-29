Tiger Returns To Papikondalu Reserve Forest, Officials Relieved

KAKINADA: A tiger that had been moving in plain areas for the past month entered the Papikondalu reserve forest on Sunday, bringing relief to forest officials.

The animal had earlier strayed into human habitations, killing cattle and causing concern among villagers. Forest officials had made efforts to track and capture it, and had previously shifted it to an animal rescue centre before releasing it into the Papikondalu National Park.

However, the tiger had again moved into plain areas in recent weeks. Officials confirmed on Sunday that it has now returned to the reserve forest.

Forest authorities said they remain alert and will continue monitoring the tiger’s movement.



