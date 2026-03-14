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Tiger Movement Triggers Scare Among Residents in Kakinada

Andhra Pradesh
14 March 2026 10:28 AM IST

Following the incident, the farmers were scared to visit their agricultural lands to attend to their regular work

Tiger Movement Triggers Scare Among Residents in Kakinada
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The movement of a tiger in Manyam area in Prathipadu constituency in Kakinada district triggered panic among residents on Saturday. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The movement of a tiger in Manyam area in Prathipadu constituency in Kakinada district triggered panic among residents on Saturday. The residents remained indoors fearing that the tiger would attack them.

On seeing the tiger, locals raised an alarm prompting the forest department officials to scout the area to catch it. In spite of searching for it, the officials could not trace it. Following the incident, the farmers were scared to visit their agricultural lands to attend to their regular work.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh news Tiger movement kakinada district forest officials 
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