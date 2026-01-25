Tiger Kills Cattle, Sparks Panic in Eluru Villages

KAKINADA: A tiger has triggered panic among villagers and farmers in parts of Buttayigudem mandal in Eluru district after killing a buffalo and a cow and injuring another cow.

Forest officials said the tiger was first sighted in several villages of Buttayigudem mandal before moving into Koyyalagudem mandal in the early hours of Sunday. The animal attacked and killed a buffalo belonging to Kakarla Vivekananda in the Billimilli area, inside a palm oil plantation.

Later, the tiger entered agricultural fields at Dippakayalapadu village and attacked cattle belonging to Kamineni Ananda Rao. While one cow was killed, another was mauled and left injured.

Forest department officials said they have identified the tiger, which is currently resting in a maize field. Its movement is being monitored using drone cameras.

As a precautionary measure, officials have advised residents not to venture into fields from evening to early morning hours. People have also been urged to move in groups rather than alone to avoid any untoward incidents.





