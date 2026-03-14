Tiger from Papikondalu Park Strays into Plains

Kakinada: A tiger released in the national park near the Papikondalu area in Polavaram district about a month ago has again moved into nearby plain areas, forest officials said.

When the tiger was released into the park, officials fitted it with a satellite tracking tag to monitor its movements. Based on the satellite data, forest personnel have been closely tracking the animal and attempting to guide it back into forest areas.

On Friday night, the tiger reportedly killed a cow in Sankhavaram mandal before moving towards G. Kothapalli and surrounding areas.

Two days earlier, the animal was also sighted near Dharapalli and the Yeleru project area in Prathipadu mandal.

Kakinada district forest officer N. Ramachandra Rao said the tiger’s movements are being carefully monitored by forest staff using tracking systems.

He added that the tiger has been finding food along its movement route and officials are taking measures to prevent it from entering human habitations.