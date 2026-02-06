Tiger Captured After Six Days of Fear in East Godavari Villages

After keeping residents on edge for nearly six days, a tiger that had been roaming villages in East Godavari district was finally captured by forest officials on Friday evening. The big cat had triggered panic in Kurmapuram village of Rayavaram mandal, where its frequent movement and loud growls left locals sleepless.

According to residents, growling sounds were heard from an abandoned house in Kurmapuram on Friday morning, prompting them to alert the forest department. A team of forest officials and wildlife experts rushed to the spot and attempted to tranquilise the tiger by firing a sedative dart. However, the animal, startled by the operation, fled from the abandoned house into nearby agricultural fields.

The tiger's movement and growls spread fear among villagers, who remained indoors throughout the day. After hours of tracking, forest officials finally managed to capture the tiger near Kotha Cheruvu by evening.

The successful capture of the tiger, which had been moving from village to village and creating panic, brought much-needed relief to residents across the district.