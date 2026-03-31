TIDCO Housewarmings Held Amid Festive Cheer in Kurnool and Nandyal

Kurnool: Kurnool and Nandyal districts witnessed a festive atmosphere on Monday as TIDCO (Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation ) housewarming ceremonies were held across constituencies, marking a major step in the state’s housing drive for the poor.

At Joharapuram, minister T. G. Bharat, along with collector A. Siri, distributed allotment papers to beneficiaries. In Nandyal, minister N.M.D. Farooq handed over houses and interacted with families.

MLA Kotla Suryapratap Reddy led celebrations in Betamcherla, while Budda Raja Shekhar Reddy, along with Collector Rajakumari Ganiya, distributed house keys in Srisailam.

In Emmiganuru, MLA Jaya Nageswarareddy and joint collector Noor ul Qamar participated in the programme.

Statewide, around 2.5 lakh TIDCO houses were handed over, bringing relief and joy to beneficiaries.