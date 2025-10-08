Tidco Houses To Be Ready By June, Says Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Urban development minister P. Narayana has directed officials to expedite the completion and allotment of Tidco houses, giving it the top priority in his department’s initiatives.

Addressing a three-day workshop with municipal commissioners and engineers in Amaravati on Tuesday, the minister said the week’s completed Tidco houses should be allotted to beneficiaries every Saturday.

Narayana set a clear target to achieve full completion of Tidco housing constructions by next June. He said housing for the poor is a major component of the government’s urban welfare agenda. Officials must remove all administrative hurdles to ensure timely delivery.

On the strengthening of urban infrastructure, the minister emphasized that municipal officials must also focus on effective management of solid and liquid waste, drainage systems, roads and street lighting.

Some 85 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste have been cleared across the state. The remaining 20 lakh tonnes would be removed by December-end. From January, all solid waste would be fully processed. To support this, six new waste-to-energy plants are being established in addition to the existing two, paving the way for all municipalities to become dumping yard-free.

Narayana said liquid waste management and water supply are equally critical. “Drains are being developed to carry household used-water discharges and rainwater systematically. Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, the government is moving ahead with plans to provide drinking water to 90 per cent of households in municipalities within two years.”

He said development works should be executed in an order of priority, using funds from AMRUT, the Asian infrastructure and investment bank, the urban infrastructure development fund and municipal budgets.

The workshop, attended by officials from 29 municipalities on the first day, discussed development projects that are to be completed by 2029. The minister directed the officials to ensure all initiatives are executed within timelines. The remaining municipal officials will attend sessions scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Municipal administration director Sampath Kumar, Tidco managing director Sunil Reddy and public health engineer-in-chief Prabhakara Rao also participated in the workshop.