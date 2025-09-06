Tidco Houses To Be Completed By March: Narayana

Kurnool: Municipal administration and urban development minister Dr. P. Narayana announced that all TIDCO houses across Andhra Pradesh will be completed and handed over to beneficiaries by March 2026. Dr. Narayana, along with industries and food processing minister T.G. Bharath, inspected the Jagannathagattu TIDCO colony in Kurnool on Saturday and said works had resumed in all 163 TIDCO townships. He promised to provide world-class infrastructure and stated that by March next year, beneficiaries would receive their keys, ensuring no eligible family would be left without a home. Highlighting TD’s earlier housing drive, Narayana said 7 lakh TIDCO houses were sanctioned during the previous regime, with approvals for 5 lakh and tenders for 4.74 lakh. He credited Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for introducing shear wall technology, ensuring earthquake-resistant, durable, and affordable homes. The minister blamed the previous YSRCP government for halting progress, reducing sanctioned houses, stalling townships, and leaving a huge debt burden. Narayana announced ₹ 6 crore for the immediate development of Jagannathagattu colony and allocation of 10 acres for an MSME park expected to generate 1,000 jobs.

Minister Bharath said the TIDCO colonies will evolve into economic hubs. On the occasion, Narayana directed officials to speed up construction, improve amenities, and ensure transparent allotment, stressing sustainable township planning with community facilities, green spaces, and modern utilities. MLAs Gowru Charita Reddy and Boggula Dastagiri, municipal administration principal secretary K. Kanna Babu, Kurnool collector P. Ranjit Basha, joint collector Dr. B. Navya, city municipal commissioner P. Viswanath, and other officials were present.



