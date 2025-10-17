Ticket Checking Drive Fetches ₹ 1.22 Cr

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway, in a remarkable achievement, has recorded the highest-ever ticket checking earnings during a special intensive drive conducted from October 13 to 15, generating a total of ₹ 1.22 crore from 17,017 cases. The division earned ₹ 37.03 lakh on October 13, ₹ 40.26 lakh on October 14, and an all-time high of ₹ 45.03 lakh on October 15, marking the highest single-day earnings through ticket checking in the division’s history.

During the three-day intensive drive, 716 ticket-checking staff were deployed each day across trains and stations, ensuring thorough coverage and enforcement. The teams registered 7,928 cases of ticketless travel, 9,034 cases of irregular travel, and 55 cases of unbooked luggage, realising penalties amounting to ₹ 72.28 lakh, ₹ 49.96 lakh, and ₹ 0.09 lakh, respectively.

Congratulating the team on their outstanding performance, Mohit Sonakiya, divisional railway manager, Vijayawada division, said that the commendable performance reflects the dedication and coordinated efforts of the ticket checking teams and the commercial department in promoting discipline and fairness in railway travel.

Mohit Sonakiya further said, “This record performance is a testament to the hard work and vigilance of our ticket checking staff and the meticulous coordination by the commercial department. I congratulate the entire team for upholding the integrity of our system and setting a new benchmark for the division.”



Emphasising the importance of responsible travel, B. Prasantha Kumar, senior divisional commercial manager, Vijayawada division, appealed to passengers to cooperate with the railway authorities and travel with valid tickets. He stated, “Passengers are requested to always travel with proper tickets or passes to avoid inconvenience during their journey. Traveling with a valid authority not only prevents penalties but also ensures a smooth and comfortable journey for everyone.”