Thunderstorms to Continue in Andhra Pradesh Till October 8

Visakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, has said that while the recent spell of heavy rains over Andhra Pradesh ended on Saturday, thunderstorms are likely to continue across the state from Sunday till October 8.

According to the IMD report, a trough extending from south interior Karnataka to the Comorin area across interior Tamil Nadu persists at 1.5 km above mean sea level, while an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast at around 3.1 km above mean sea level.

In addition, lower tropospheric northwesterly and southwesterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Under the influence of these systems, several parts of the state experienced heavy rain on Saturday. From Sunday onwards, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, it said.

The IMD said the thunderstorm activity is likely to persist till October 8. During the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, Palamaner (Chittoor district) recorded the highest rainfall of 10.2 cm, followed by Thottambedu (Tirupati) with 7.5 cm, Venkatagiri Kota (Chittoor) with 5.8 cm, Srikalahasti (Tirupati) with 5.8 cm, Palasamudram (Chittoor) with 5.6 cm, and Sullurpeta (Tirupati) with 5.4 cm.