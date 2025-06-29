 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms To Continue

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
29 Jun 2025 10:47 PM IST

Further there is a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts: IMD

Thunderstorms To Continue
x
IMD — DC File

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gales, would continue in most of coastal Andhra Pradesh till July 3, IMD, Amaravati, said on Sunday. However, hot and humid weather will prevail in parts of Rayalaseema in this period.

Two weather systems -- low tropospheric westerly winds prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; and an east-west trough over south Rajasthan and north Gujarat -- are behind the incessant wet weather, the IMD said.

The east-west trough is an upper air cyclonic circulation. Further there is a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts.
Parts of north, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are likely to witness winds upto 40-50 kmph speeds.

During the last 24 hours, Vepada (Vizianagaram) received the highest rainfall of 3.4 cm followed by Paderu (ASR) 2.8 cm, Araku Valley (ASR) 2.3 cms, Salur (Parvathipuram Manyam) 2.2 cm and Chintapalle (ASR district) 2.1 cm.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Vishakapatnam news Weather update thunderstorms lightning rayalaseema weather lower tropospheric IMD forecast 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X