Thunderstorms To Continue

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gales, would continue in most of coastal Andhra Pradesh till July 3, IMD, Amaravati, said on Sunday. However, hot and humid weather will prevail in parts of Rayalaseema in this period.

Two weather systems -- low tropospheric westerly winds prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; and an east-west trough over south Rajasthan and north Gujarat -- are behind the incessant wet weather, the IMD said.

The east-west trough is an upper air cyclonic circulation. Further there is a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts.

Parts of north, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are likely to witness winds upto 40-50 kmph speeds.

During the last 24 hours, Vepada (Vizianagaram) received the highest rainfall of 3.4 cm followed by Paderu (ASR) 2.8 cm, Araku Valley (ASR) 2.3 cms, Salur (Parvathipuram Manyam) 2.2 cm and Chintapalle (ASR district) 2.1 cm.