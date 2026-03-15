Thunderstorms Likely Till Ugadi, Temperatures To Dip

Visakhapatnam: Temperatures are likely to fall as thunderstorms are expected to lash coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema till the Ugadi festival, according to a bulletin issued by the IMD Amaravati on Sunday.

The bulletin said the trough that extended from Marathwada to south interior Karnataka on Saturday is now seen stretching from Marathwada to north interior Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Another trough runs from the southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Sri Lanka coast to the Comorin area across the Gulf of Mannar between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level, according to IMD Amaravati.

Under the influence of these two systems, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph, reaching up to 50 kmph, are also likely at isolated places over the same areas on March 16.

From March 17 to March 19, thunderstorms are expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph, reaching up to 50 kmph, are likely at isolated places over these regions.

The IMD said temperatures are expected to gradually fall by two to three degrees during the thunderstorm period.





