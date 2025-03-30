Thunderstorms likely over coastal AP and Rayalaseema from April 1 to April 5

Visakhapatnam: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast predicting thunderstorms and gusty winds across Coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema from April 1 to April 5. The forecast comes amid reports of above-normal temperatures currently gripping the region, with some areas already recording highs exceeding 42°C.

According to the IMD report released on Saturday, a trough extending from interior Odisha to the Comorin area, passing through central Chhattisgarh, interior Maharashtra, interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level, is influencing weather patterns.

Additionally, an upper air cyclonic circulation over central Chhattisgarh and its neighborhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level is contributing to atmospheric instability.

Meanwhile, lower tropospheric southeasterly and southwesterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, setting the stage for the anticipated stormy weather. A previously marked trough from south interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu has become less distinct, the report noted.

From March 29 to April 2, the weather across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema is expected to exhibit significant variations. Day 1 marks unusually high maximum temperatures, soaring 2-4°C above normal, with no precipitation in sight.

These heatwave-like conditions will extend into Day 2, maintaining the 2-4°C temperature anomaly. On Day 3, isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are anticipated over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP, bringing about a slight decrease in maximum temperatures.

Thunderstorms with similar characteristics, including gusty winds, are predicted for Day 4 in NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP, with Rayalaseema also experiencing these conditions. This trend will continue into Day 5, with isolated thunderstorms persisting across the aforementioned regions, along with further easing of maximum temperatures.

As of Saturday, several stations across Andhra Pradesh reported blistering temperatures. Kurnool recorded the highest at 42.0°C, followed closely by Nandyal at 41.9°C and Anantapur at 41.1°C. Other notable highs included Kaddapa at 40.2°C, Tirupati at 40.1°C, Tuni at 40.0°C and Nellore at 40.0°C. In Visakhapatnam, the regular station logged a maximum of 34.4°C.