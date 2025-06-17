Thunderstorms Likely In Coastal Areas Till June 20

Visakhapatnam:The low pressure area over southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal persisted over the same region as of 8.30 am on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The associated upper-air cyclonic circulation, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, is tilting southwards with height.

It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards and become more marked over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbouring areas within the next 24 hours, IMD officials said.



An official clarified that the system will have minimal impact on Andhra Pradesh, apart from light rain over the north coastal region.



Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till June 20. Strong winds reaching 40–50 kmph are also expected at isolated locations in these regions.



While north coastal Andhra and other coastal areas received moderate rainfall, Rayalaseema experienced a dry spell over the last 24 hours, the IMD noted.