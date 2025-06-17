 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms Likely In Coastal Areas Till June 20

Andhra Pradesh
K.M.P. PATNAIK
17 Jun 2025 11:40 PM IST

The associated upper-air cyclonic circulation, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, is tilting southwards with height.

Thunderstorms Likely In Coastal Areas Till June 20
x
It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards and become more marked over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbouring areas within the next 24 hours, IMD officials said.

Visakhapatnam:The low pressure area over southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal persisted over the same region as of 8.30 am on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The associated upper-air cyclonic circulation, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, is tilting southwards with height.

It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards and become more marked over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbouring areas within the next 24 hours, IMD officials said.

An official clarified that the system will have minimal impact on Andhra Pradesh, apart from light rain over the north coastal region.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till June 20. Strong winds reaching 40–50 kmph are also expected at isolated locations in these regions.

While north coastal Andhra and other coastal areas received moderate rainfall, Rayalaseema experienced a dry spell over the last 24 hours, the IMD noted.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Thunderstorms AP 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
K.M.P. PATNAIK
About the AuthorK.M.P. PATNAIK

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X