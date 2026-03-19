Thunderstorms Lash Parts of Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Light to moderate rains and hailstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds lashed parts of the coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions on Thursday.

This resulted in damage to standing agriculture and horticulture crops in several districts.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 40kmph and light-to-moderate rainfall lashed part of the Krishna, NTR, Nellore, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Guntur, Prakasam, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Alluri Sitharama Raju, Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts on Thursday.

As per the initial estimates, the rainfall accompanied by gusty winds damaged banana, maize, mango, pomegranate, black gram, and a few other horticulture crops in over 1,300 hectares.

An IMD forecast said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on Friday. Gusty winds with speed 40-50kmph reaching a maximum of 60 kmph are likely at isolated places over the south coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

Gusty winds with a speed of 30- 40kmph reaching a maximum of 50kmph is likely at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam on Friday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema from March 21 to 23. Gusty winds with a speed of 30-40kmph reaching a maximum of 50 kmph are likely at isolated places over coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema, the weather agency predicted.

During the last 24 hours, Amaravati received 8.5cm of rainfall, followed by Mangalagiri 2.4 cm. In Rayalaseema, Madakasira in Sathyaysai district received 6.1cm, Srikalahasthi in Tirupati district 6cm and Kadiri in Sri Sathya Sai district 5.5 cm.