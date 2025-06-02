Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Forecast in Parts of Andhra Pradesh Till June 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated parts of Andhra Pradesh from June 2 to 4. It noted that hot and humid weather conditions will prevail, before a likely respite on June 5 and 6.

"Hot and humid weather is likely to occur in isolated places," the IMD said in a release. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) on June 2 and 3.

Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also likely in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema, the release said. On June 4, the department forecast gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph in isolated areas of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. The hot and humid spell is also expected to continue in some locations.