Thundershowers to Persist Across Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Thundershowers are expected to continue over several parts of Andhra Pradesh due to prevailing monsoon systems over land and the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD reported that Saturday’s depression over west Vidarbha and its neighbourhood moved westwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over west Vidarbha and adjoining north Madhya Maharashtra on Sunday morning. The associated cyclonic circulation extended up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting south-westwards with height. It is likely to weaken further into a low-pressure area within the next 24 hours and continue moving westwards across north Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat, and Saurashtra from September 28 to September 30, before emerging as a low-pressure area over the northeast Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast by October 1.

A trough extends from the well-marked low-pressure area over west Vidarbha and adjoining north Madhya Maharashtra to the west-central Bay of Bengal, across south Chhattisgarh and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, reaching up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the north Andaman Sea on September 30. Under its influence, a low-pressure area may form over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around October 1.

The trough from the depression over west Vidarbha to Goa, across Marathwada and north Interior Karnataka, has become less marked.

Under these conditions, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Strong winds of 40–50 kmph are expected at isolated places over the same area, as well as south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

The storms are expected to persist until October 1, with heavy rainfall forecast at isolated locations over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 2 and 3.