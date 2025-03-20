Thundershowers likely in AP for three days

Visakhapatnam: Thundershowers are likely over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the next three days, the IMD Amaravati stated in its report on Thursday.

According to private weather agency Skymet, a trough extends from Odisha to Vidarbha across Chhattisgarh, while another over Peninsular India stretches from Marathwada to interior Tamil Nadu. Under their combined influence, rain and thundershowers are expected across Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Rayalaseema until March 23, with hailstorms possible in some areas. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka will also experience rainfall, particularly on March 22 and 23. This wet spell is expected to provide temporary relief from extreme weather conditions.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places and strong surface winds of 40–50 kmph over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. No significant changes in maximum temperatures are expected.

Meanwhile, temperatures continued to rise in agency areas of ASR district. Paderu recorded 39 degrees Celsius with a minimum 16.1 degrees, while Pedabayalu registered 37.3 degrees and 17.6 degrees. Maximum temperatures in the plains of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema ranged between 35 to 40 degrees Celsius

Due to high temperatures and SSC examinations, tourist footfall has dropped significantly. On Thursday, only 300 visitors, mostly Bengali tourists, visited Borra Caves.