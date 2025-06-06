Thundershowers Lash Vizag, Provide Respite From Heat

Visakhapatnam: Heavy thundershowers brought much-needed relief to Visakhapatnam and surrounding areas on Thursday afternoon after a spell of sweltering heat. The city recorded a high of 38.4°C. The brief downpour disrupted normal life, with gale winds uprooting trees in MVP Colony and other parts of the city.

Palasa in Srikakulam district recorded the highest rainfall of 2.6 cm. Vepada, Vizianagaram town and Nellimarla in Vizianagaram district received 2 cm of rainfall each.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, a trough extending from south Chhattisgarh to northeast Bangladesh persists at 1.5 km above mean sea level. Additionally, an upper air cyclonic circulation continues over north interior Karnataka, Marathwada and Telangana at altitudes between 3.1 and 4.5 km.

Lower tropospheric south-westerly and westerly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the IMD report said.

The forecast predicts thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places across north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema till June 9. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h are also likely in these regions.

Narasapur recorded the state’s highest temperature at 41°C, followed by Jangamaheswarapuram and Bapatla at 40°C. Kalingapatnam recorded the lowest at 34.3°C.