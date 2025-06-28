 Top
Three Youths Drown In Byneru Rivulet

That they went to the rivulet to take a bath and swim but drowned in the waters: Buttayigudem police

KAKINADA: Three youths – Tellam Seetharamudu (30), M. Devendra (26) and Tellam. Kishore (18) – of China Ravva Vari Gudem of Achaiahpalem panchayat in Buttaygudem mandal of Eluru district drowned in the Byneru rivulet of the Kongodu project on Friday. Buttayigudem police said that they went to the rivulet to take a bath and swim but drowned in the waters. The Buttayigudem police registered a case.


Housing minister K. Pardha Saradhi expressed shock at the death of the three youths and expressed condolences. He consoled Kishore's father and village committee president Madi Soma Raju.


