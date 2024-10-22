Three Youths Arrested for Raping Two Minor Girls

Visakhapatnam: Three youths were arrested on Monday in connection with the rape of two minor girls in Palasa Kashibugga municipality. The incident occurred on Saturday night and the victims' mother filed a complaint, police said.

According to reports, the three girls, two of them sisters, met the three youths at Jagananna Colony during a birthday celebration. The youths reportedly consumed alcohol and two of the girls were allegedly raped. The third girl escaped unharmed. It is suspected that one of the youths recorded the rape.

The Srikakulam police registered a case and initiated an investigation following a complaint from the girls’ family.

SP Maheswara Reddy said, “We are gathering information and could not yet provide specific details about the number of individuals involved or the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Palasa MLA Gauthu Sirisha contacted the SP and sought swift legal action against the perpetrators. She also raised concern over the increasing use of ganja in Palasa Kashibugga, attributing it to the previous YSRC government's tenure.

The MLA urged the authorities to take strict action and prevent such heinous crimes and ensure justice to the victims.