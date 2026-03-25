Three-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Run Over by School Bus

Vijayawada:A three-year-old boy died after being run over by a private school bus at Old Horispeta in Nizampatnam mandal of Bapatla district on Wednesday morning.

According to Adavuladeevi police, the boy, Benny Vijay, had accompanied his mother to the roadside, where she boarded the school bus. After the bus moved ahead and briefly stopped, the child, who was playing nearby, ran towards it.

As the driver moved the bus forward, the boy came under its rear wheels and died on the spot.

Police registered a case, arrested the driver, and further investigation is under way.