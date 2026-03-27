Three Unidentified Men Attack Simhachalam Temple Guard With Sticks

Visakhapatnam: Three unidentified masked men allegedly assaulted a temple security supervisor at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, causing grievous injuries, police said on Friday.

The victim, Lakshmana Rao, was attacked at the foot of the hill within the temple premises. Police said the assailants, armed with sticks, struck him on the face and head, fracturing his jaw and leaving him with severe bleeding.

Witnesses rushed him to a private hospital in Gopalapatnam, where he remains in critical condition.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified attackers and launched an investigation to identify and trace them.