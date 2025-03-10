 Top
Three TD candidates file nomination for MLC seats

Andhra Pradesh
DC Web Desk
10 March 2025 3:54 PM IST

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan's brother Naga Babu filed his nomination as Jana Sena MLC candidate

Greeshma is the daughter of former Assembly Speaker and TD loyalist Pratibha Bharati, who is also a five-time MLA. — Internet

Vijayawada: The TD finalized three MLC candidates for the MLA quota seats -- Kavali Greeshma (SC), BT Naidu and Beeda Ravichandra Yadav (BC). All three of the candidates filed their nominations. Greeshma is the daughter of former Assembly Speaker and TD loyalist Pratibha Bharati, who is also a five-time MLA.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan's brother Naga Babu filed his nomination as Jana Sena MLC candidate. Somu Veerraju's name has been finalized from the BJP.

Telugu Desam MLA quota MLC seats 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
