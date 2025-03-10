Three TD candidates file nomination for MLC seats

Vijayawada: The TD finalized three MLC candidates for the MLA quota seats -- Kavali Greeshma (SC), BT Naidu and Beeda Ravichandra Yadav (BC). All three of the candidates filed their nominations. Greeshma is the daughter of former Assembly Speaker and TD loyalist Pratibha Bharati, who is also a five-time MLA.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan's brother Naga Babu filed his nomination as Jana Sena MLC candidate. Somu Veerraju's name has been finalized from the BJP.