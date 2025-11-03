Three Students Arrested in Vizag With Narcotic LSD Blots

Visakhapatnam: In a sensational case, Visakhapatnam police arrested three students, including a young political leader, on Sunday evening at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station and seized from them 48 narcotic LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) blots.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Pulagam Kondareddy (23), an MBA student and president of the YSRCP Youth Student wing, and Murad Geeth Charan (21) and Thangi Harshavardhan Naidu (22), both final-year B. Tech students.

Addressing media on Monday, DCP D. Marya Prasanthi disclosed that the three accused are friends who regularly consumed alcohol, ganja and drugs together. When they needed narcotics, Kondareddy asked Charan to procure LSD blots from a person named Shantana in Bengaluru.

According to police investigation, the latest round of drug procurement operation began on Friday, October 31. Kondareddy asked Charan to procure the blots and arranged flight and train tickets for the latter. Charan flew from Visakhapatnam to Bangalore. The following day, Saturday, November 1, Kondareddy spoke directly to Shantana over phone to finalise the deal.

Following this, Kondareddy transferred ₹25,000 to Shantana using the UPI account of his friend, Donka Ganesh. After receiving the payment, Shantana purchased a total of 50 LSD blots, handed over 48 blots to Charan, and kept two for his personal use. Later, the same evening (Saturday, November 1), Charan boarded a train bound for Visakhapatnam from Bengaluru.

He arrived in Visakhapatnam city the next evening, Sunday, November 2. Kondareddy called Charan and instructed him to wait outside the railway station. Around 5:45 p.m., Kondareddy and Harshavardhan Naidu arrived at the station

In the interim, Vizag police had received information about the drugs arriving. Police officers from the IV Town Police Station and Crime Task Force team caught all the three red-handed near the railway station with LSD blots and other evidence.

Police seized from them 48 LSD blots, three mobile phones, and an electric scooter. They produced the three accused before a court in Visakhapatnam, which has remanded them to judicial custody.