Three Red Sanders Smugglers Get Five-Year Jail Term

TIRUPATI: Three red sanders smugglers were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment each, with fines of ₹3.10 lakh for two and ₹6.10 lakh for the third, by a Red Sanders Special Court in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Court judge N. Narasimha Murthy delivered the verdict in connection with a smuggling case registered in the Seshachalam reserve forest area in 2016 (Crime No. 17/2016).

The accused S. Thangaraju and T. Rajendran from Salem district in Tamil Nadu, and D. Nawaz from Bengaluru were arrested in the Mungilipattu range under Panapakam forest limits. The court found them guilty based on the evidence presented.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Alugoori Amara Narayana, presented the case systematically, leading to conviction. Following the court’s orders, the convicts were lodged in Nellore Central Jail.

Task Force SP P. Srinivas said the verdict should serve as a warning to those involved in illegal felling and smuggling of red sanders in the Seshachalam forests. He also appreciated the efforts of task force personnel, investigation officers and the prosecution in securing the conviction.