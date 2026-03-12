Three New Train Halts Sanctioned In Srikakulam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three new train halts have been sanctioned in Srikakulam district, bringing relief to local passengers.

The Railways announced that passenger train 58505/06 running between Gunupur and Visakhapatnam will now halt at Harishchandrapuram station, while train 18525/26 Berhampur–Visakhapatnam passenger will stop at Mandasa Road. In addition, the Rajya Rani Express (18117/18) running between Rourkela Junction and Gunupur will halt at Pathapatnam.

Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who met railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav on March 3, had urged the sanctioning of these halts to meet the needs of passengers in Srikakulam district. He expressed satisfaction that the proposals were accepted and thanked the railway minister for his support.

Ram Mohan Naidu said the new halts would improve public transport convenience and support regional development. He added that the NDA government considers transport connectivity a key driver of growth and is committed to strengthening connectivity across the district.