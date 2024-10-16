Three new Judges for AP High Court

Vijayawada:The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of three advocates for appointment as judges for the Andhra Pradesh High Court. They are Maheswara Rao Kuncheam, Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekar and Challa Gunaranjan.

In a release on Tuesday, the apex court stated that, on May 15, the chief justice of the AP high court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, recommended the names of these advocates for appointment as judges.



As the views of the chief minister and the governor of AP have not been received, the department of Justice has forwarded the recommendation by invoking Para 14 of the Memorandum of Procedure, it said.



The para provides that if the comments of the state’s Constitutional authorities are not received within the prescribed time-frame, it should be presumed by the law minister that the governor and the chief minister have nothing to add to the proposal, and (the court panel) can proceed accordingly.



The SC release stated, “In order to ascertain the suitability of the above advocates for elevation to the high court, we have consulted our colleagues conversant with the affairs of the AP high court. One of these judges has not given his views on the suitability or otherwise regarding the candidates.”



“For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the candidates for elevation to the high court, we have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record, including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file.”



“On Maheswara Rao Kuncheam, all the four consulted judges have given a positive opinion on the suitability of the candidate for appointment as Judge. Regarding Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekar, one of the consulted judges has opined that the candidate did not particularly stand out in terms of his performance, and is mediocre, at best.”



“Three other consulted judges have given a positive opinion on the suitability of the candidate for appointment as judge. They stated, “(He is) an advocate having good practice, (and had been) appointed as government pleader (commercial tax) in 2019.”



“He enjoys a good professional image and nothing adverse has come to my notice about his integrity. In my view, he may be favourably considered for appointment as a Judge of the high court.”



“The candidate has a practice of more than 25 years in the high court in civil, criminal, Constitutional and taxation with specialization in taxation, revenue laws, land acquisition and civil law. He has been working as a government pleader (for commercial taxes) in the high court of Andhra Pradesh since 2019. The inputs provided in the file also indicate that his professional competence is viewed to be good and that nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to his integrity.”



The SC stated, “Besides, he belongs to a Backward Class. Bearing in mind all the relevant facts and circumstances, the collegium is of the considered view that Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekar is fit and suitable for appointment as a judge of the high court.”

“Regarding Challa Gunaranjan, all the four consulted judges have given a positive opinion on the suitability of the candidate for appointment as a judge of the high court. Bearing in mind all the relevant facts and circumstances, the collegium is of the considered view that Challa Gunaranjan is fit and suitable for appointment as a judge of the high court.”

Chief Justice, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BR Gavai concluded, “The collegium resolves to recommend that Maheswara Rao Kuncheam, Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekar and Challa Gunaranjan, all advocates, be appointed as judges of the high court of Andhra Pradesh. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice.”