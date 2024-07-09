Three new flights to be launched from Vijayawada in August

Vijayawada: Vijayawada international airport would become one of the busiest airports, next in line to Visakhapatnam, as three more new flights would be launched to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru in August.

Indigo would launch a direct flight from Vijayawada to Mumbai and another flight from Vijayawada to Delhi on August 16. Air India Express would launch a 180-seater Boeing 737 to Delhi in August. Air India Express launched a Boeing 737 flight to Mumbai on June 15.

With the addition of three new flights - a 180 seater Boeing 737 and two ATRs of 72 seating capacity each - the airport would become the busiest airport especially during the peak hours. The airport also operates two international aircraft to Sharjah, UAE, a week.

At present, the airport sees arrival and departure of 22 aircraft per day covering sectors like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Shirdi and Kadapa. The average number of arrival and departure of air passengers is recorded at 3,200 per day.

Vijayawada airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy said, “Three more new flights would be operated from this airport to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru from August and we may become one of the busiest airports in AP.”

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu is learnt to have assured growth and development for the Vijayawada airport and said he would enable it to operate more international flights. He laid stress on completion of the new terminal.

Air passengers are delighted at the upcoming launch of three more flights to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. They hope this would help them get tickets at relatively low cost. Moreover, this is for the first time a 180-seater aircraft is picking passengers to Bengaluru from here.