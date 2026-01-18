Three New Experimental Stops For Train Commuters

Visakhapatnam: In a move aimed at improving rail connectivity and passenger convenience across coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Coast Railway has introduced experimental stoppages at three stations, beginning with a formal inauguration at Tilaru Railway Station on Saturday.

The flagship addition is the new stoppage of train no. 18525/18526 Brahmapur–Visakhapatnam– Brahmapur Express at Tilaru, which was inaugurated at 11:50 am by union minister of civil aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu, alongside Andhra Pradesh agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rammohan Naidu described the railway halt as "a crucial milestone for the development of rural areas," emphasising that the travel burden for students, employees, and businessmen will be reduced. He said both the central and state governments have worked together to provide improved rail facilities to the people of the district.

In addition to the Tilaru stoppage, East Coast Railway announced two other experimental halts effective this week. The train no. 12844 Ahmedabad–Puri Superfast Express will now stop at Ichchapuram, with an arrival time of 3:58 am and a departure time of 4:00 am, starting January 17. The return service, train no. 12843 Puri–Ahmedabad Superfast Express, will halt at Ichchapuram from 8:59 pm to 9:01 pm on the same date.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Intercity Express (train no. 22819) will add a stoppage at Baruva, starting January 18, with an arrival time of 10:50 am and a departure time of 10:51 am. Its return service (train no. 22820) will stop at Baruva from 8:08 pm to 8:09 pm.