Three MoUs For Developing Fisheries, Aquaculture In AP

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University has signed three memoranda of understanding with three industries for the promotion of fisheries and aquaculture in the state in a big way here on Monday.

Fisheries and animal husbandry special chief secretary B. Rajasekhar exchanged the MoUs with the representatives from three industries. They are Essence Natura Private Limited, Panchkula in Haryana, represented by C.H. Shyam Kumar; Hi-Tech Pharma, Nellore in AP, represented by Dr Vijay Kumar and K. Satish; and Agrocel Private Limited, Mumbai in Maharashtra, represented by Dr Dharmapal.

AP Fisheries University was represented by the officer on special duty, Dr T. Suguna, with Dr K. Pani Prasad, professor, Dr A. Chandrasekhar, principal scientist; Dr Prabanjan Kumar Reddy, scientist; and Sree Vidya, assistant professor.