Three Killed In Two Mishaps At Same NH-16 Stretch

Visakhapatnam: Three persons were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents that occurred a few metres apart on National Highway-16 near BHPV under the Gajuwaka police station limits in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

In the first incident on Sunday morning, two persons were killed and another injured after a lorry rammed into three motorcycles and a car at a traffic signal in Sheelanagar.

The deceased were identified as Korada Ramakrishna (50), an employee of a private motor company dealer and a resident of Sriharipuram in Gajuwaka, and Bobbili Satish (33), a gold valuer at a private bank and a resident of MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam. The injured was Ravi Kumar (40), whose further details are not known. Swapna, the 15-year-old daughter of Ramakrishna, escaped with minor injuries.

Ramakrishna was taking his daughter to Simhachalam to offer prayers with her hall ticket, as she is scheduled to appear for the SSC examination beginning Monday.

Traffic constable Deepak, who witnessed the incident, said Swapna suffered minor injuries but was in deep shock. She was taken to a private hospital along with the other injured person, Ravi Kumar.

“At least Swapna is lucky to survive by the grace of God. I will take her to the examination centre tomorrow,” said K. Chiranjeevi, the younger brother of Ramakrishna, who was shaken by the death.

“The lorry was travelling at a speed of about 40 kmph when it lost control. The driver, G. Kumar, a native of Bihar, has been taken into custody,” the constable said. A case under Section 106(1) and Section 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against him.

Traffic was disrupted for about half an hour before it was cleared after the debris was removed.

In another accident on Sunday afternoon, a woman died and another sustained serious injuries after their scooter skidded and hit the road divider at a spot just a few metres away from where the earlier accident had occurred.

Adari Laxmi, a native of Parvathipuram Manyam district died while undergoing treatment in a hospital. The injured was Chippada Anusha from Tuni.

Police said both women, in their early twenties, had completed a diploma in engineering from Kakinada and were undergoing training at BHPV. They were staying in a rented room at Nathayyapalem near Visakha Dairy.

They were travelling towards Gajuwaka when the scooter lost control and the accident occurred, police said.

Family members of the two women are yet to reach the Gajuwaka traffic police station.







