Three Killed, Eight Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision in Eluru
The bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Kakinada.
Eluru: Three people were killed and 20 others injured after a private bus collided with a lorry near Chodimella village in Eluru. The bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Kakinada when the accident occurred.
Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and carried out rescue operations. The injured were shifted to Eluru Government Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.
