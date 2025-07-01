Three Karnataka Pilgrims Killed In Road Accident In Kurabalakota

TIRUPATI: Three devotees from Karnataka were killed and eleven others injured in a road accident near Chennamarrimitta village of Kurabalakota mandal in Annamayya district on Monday. The group was returning home from Tirumala when a speeding, unidentified vehicle rammed into their van, resulting in the fatal crash.

Kurabalakota police said the victims, all from Bagepalli in Karnataka, were heading home after a pilgrimage when the van they were travelling in was struck with high impact. The deceased have been identified as Meghraj (17), Charan (17), and Sravani (28). The collision left three dead on the spot, while the remaining passengers sustained injuries, six of them critically.

Local residents and police reached the scene and launched rescue efforts. The injured were initially shifted to the government district hospital in Madanapalle. Doctors, after assessing their condition, began arrangements to transfer the critically injured to a private hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

Police teams across the Madanapalle division and nearby Karnataka stations were alerted to trace the vehicle responsible for the crash. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Ministers Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy and B.C. Janardhan Reddy expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed hospital officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured. They assured the families of all necessary support. Former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also mourned the incident, calling it deeply unfortunate, and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families.