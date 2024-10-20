Three held in call money case

Kakinada: Eluru One Town police have arrested three individuals—Medapati Sudhakara Reddy (41), Allada Lavanya (39) of Eluru, and Veeramalla Rajesh (32) of Anaparthi—in connection with a call money case. According to the police, Sudhakara Reddy formed a gang that attracted people by offering loans at exorbitant interest rates.

During the loan collection process, the accused reportedly harassed debtors using foul language and looted their belongings, including motorcycles and air conditioners. Seven cases have been registered against these individuals at the Eluru One Town, Two Town, T. Narsapuram, and Musunuru police stations. Previously, three individuals—Gudavalli Vidya Sagar and Mohammed Akhil Rehaman—were arrested in related cases. The Superintendent of Police for Eluru District, K. Pratap Siva Kishore, warned the call money gang that stringent action would be taken against anyone harassing debtors or collecting excessive interest.