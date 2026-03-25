Three Get Life Term For Gang Rape In Konaseema

Kakinada: A court in Konaseema district has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5.80 lakh each in a gang rape case.

The 10th Additional Sessions Court judge S. Uma Sunanda delivered the verdict against Bommidi Veerababu (27), Koppanathi Venkateswarlu (26) and Malladi Tatarao (28), all from Sitaramapuram village in Allavaram mandal.

According to police, the accused assaulted a 21-year-old woman near Vodalarevu beach on April 25, 2021, after threatening her, and recorded the act on mobile phones.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of rape. With charges proved, the court convicted and sentenced the accused.

Konaseema district SP Rahul Meena appreciated the efforts of the investigation team.

413 seized vehicles returned to owners in Vizag

Visakhapatnam city police returned 413 seized vehicles to their rightful owners during the fifth phase of the “Vehicle Return Mela” on Tuesday.

The vehicles had been seized in connection with law and order, crime and traffic cases. Police said a total of 1,582 vehicles have been returned during five such melas conducted between February 2025 and March 2026.

Commissioner of Police Dr Shanka Bratha Bagchi said the initiative helps people who often face difficulties in retrieving seized vehicles through court procedures.

Six arrested for attack on couple in Vizianagaram

Kothavalasa police in Vizianagaram district have arrested six persons for allegedly attacking a couple on March 18.

Police said D. Sanyasi Naidu alias M. Ganesh, the adopted son of the victims M. Challam Naidu and Appala Lakshmi, developed a grudge over property disputes and hired five others to eliminate them.

The couple sustained serious injuries in the attack. Based on their complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused.