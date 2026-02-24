Three Get Five-Year Jail Term in 2018 Red Sanders Smuggling Case

TIRUPATI: The Red Sanders Special Court in Tirupati has sentenced three persons to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2018 red sanders smuggling case registered by Pakala police, and imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on each of them. The court also ordered that the convicts undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment in case of default in payment of the fine.

Pronouncing the judgment, Special Judge A. Narasimha Murthy held the accused guilty of illegally transporting red sanders.

Police said the conviction was achieved due to effective investigation and close monitoring of the trial under the district police’s ‘Good Trial Monitoring’ system, which was supervised by Superintendent of Police L. Subba Rayudu.

The convicts were identified as Kodavati Kanti Sekhar Naidu (40) of N.R. Kammappalli village in Ramachandrapuram mandal, Nakka Goutham (37), and Raghu Venkatesh (35), both residents of Tirupati.

SP Rayudu said those involved in the exploitation of forest wealth would face strict legal action and asserted that the police would continue firm measures to curb red sanders smuggling in the district. He also urged the public to share information on suspicious activities related to the illegal felling and transportation of red sanders.

The SP commended Chandragiri DSP B. Prasad, special public prosecutor A. Amaranarayana, then Pakala SI U. Venkateswarulu, circle inspector M. Sudarsana Prasad, and court liaison staff head constables Harinath and K. Kulasekhar for their role in investigation, trial monitoring and court coordination.