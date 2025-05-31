Three Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In Eluru District

Vijayawada:Three new Covid-19 cases were reported in Eluru district, according to district medical and health officer Dr R. Malini.

A couple from Shanti Nagar in Eluru tested positive after visiting a private hospital in Guntur, where the woman was scheduled to undergo an angiogram. As part of the pre-procedure protocol, she was tested for Covid-19 and found positive. Her husband was also tested and returned a positive result. Both were experiencing mild symptoms, including fever and cold.

In a separate case, a woman from Musunuru village visited the government hospital in Eluru with a sore throat. She tested positive for Covid-19, but returned to her village before the results were confirmed. Health authorities have alerted the local medical officer to trace the woman, monitor her condition, and take necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus.