Three Foreign Experts Inspect Polavaram Project Works

Vijayawada: Three foreign experts inspected the irrigation project works at Polavaram on Monday, as part of a three- day inspection.

The experts, including Sean Hinchberger, David B Paul and Gian Franco Di Cicco, arrived at the project site in the morning, marking their sixth round of inspections. They inspected the upcoming earth-cum-rock-fill dam Gap-1 Gap-2 works, the D-Hill and G-Hill works, the construction of upstream and downstream portions of the ECRF, the D-wall, dewatering channel, rock fill and clay stock areas.

A presentation was made by the consultant company AFRY on the designs of certain components of the project.

On Tuesday, the experts would review the ECRF Gap-2 sand reach, availability of construction materials and other aspects. The next day, they would inspect and review the construction plan of the ECRF dam, spill channel treatment works, approach channel and other related components.

The experts were accompanied by senior officials from the central water commission, central soil and materials research station and the Polavaram project authority as also from the AP water resources department.

Polavaram superintending engineer Ramachandra Rao said, “The foreign experts would continue their inspection of the works and review the technicalities for two more days. They would send us a report about their observations and we will subsequently send a compliance report.”