Three Eighth Grade Students Drown in Chittoor

Chittoor: Three students lost their lives while swimming in a pond during summer vacation in Motlapalli village of V.Kota Mandal in the district on Thursday.

The students, all in the eighth grade, had gone to the pond for a swim. During the activity, some of them began to drown. Fellow students on the bank made desperate attempts to save them. Despite their efforts, two students died on the spot, while a third succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Kushal, Nikhil, and Jagan, all from Motlapalli village. Two of the victims were from the same family.