Three Durga Temple Officials Suspended for Allowing YSRC Leader into Sanctum Sanctorum

Vijayawada:The executive officer (EO) of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) temple, K.S. Rama Rao, suspended three temple staff members on Wednesday for allegedly allowing YSRC NTR district president Devineni Avinash into the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. The temple authorities had suspended Antaralaya darshan during the nine-day Dasara festivities.

According to sources, Rama Rao took action after reviewing CCTV footage, which showed senior temple assistant Rathna Reddy opening the sanctum gate and allowing Avinash inside. As a result, Rathna Reddy, along with temple superintendent Hidreva Charyulu and junior assistant Balaram, were suspended for their involvement.

The incident has raised concerns about protocol breaches during the sacred festival period at the temple.