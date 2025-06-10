Three Die in Srikakulam Road Accident

Srikakulam: A tragic road accident occurred near Etthurallapadu in the Kottabommali mandal of Srikakulam district, resulting in three fatalities.

The incident took place on the National Highway, along the Kottabommali-Srikakulam route. According to reports, Susanth Kumar, 52, and his 3-year-old daughter Santhoshi, both from Odisha, along with Gokula Panda, 33, were traveling in a car to Simhachalam.

The trio had stopped their car near Etthurallapadu and exited for a comfort break when another vehicle struck them.

All three sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Srikakulam RIMS hospital, where they later succumbed during treatment.

Susanth Kumar and Santhoshi were identified as residents of Maisampur village in Ganjam district, while Gokula Panda was from the Gate Bazar area in Brahmapur.