Three Die As Lorry Rams Mini Truck In Andhra

Andhra Pradesh
30 Jun 2025 12:09 PM IST

The victims, part of a group of 14, were returning from Tirumala to Bagepalli in Karnataka in a mini truck when a lorry (container truck) travelling in the wrong direction crashed into their vehicle on the Kadiri-Madanapalle highway, said the official

Three people died on the spot while the rest were shifted to a hospital with non-critical injuries, police said. — Internet

Kurabalakota (Andhra Pradesh): Three persons were killed and 11 others sustained injuries when a lorry and a mini truck collided here in Annamayya district in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The victims, part of a group of 14, were returning from Tirumala to Bagepalli in Karnataka in a mini truck when a lorry (container truck) travelling in the wrong direction crashed into their vehicle on the Kadiri-Madanapalle highway, said the official.

"They started from Tirumala between 3:00 and 3:30 am. While driving on the correct lane around 6:15 am, a container truck emerged from the opposite direction and hit them head-on," Madanapalli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mahender said.

Three people died on the spot while the rest were shifted to a hospital with non-critical injuries, police said.

According to an eyewitness, two lorries were seen near the site. The location is known for accidents due to a narrow curve, despite warning signage, said police.

Meanwhile, police are in the process of booking a case.

