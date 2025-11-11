Three Dead, Three Injured as Speeding Lorry Rams Vehicles Near NTR Nagar

Nellore: Three persons were killed and three others critically injured after a speeding 10-wheeler container lorry caused a horrific crash on the Chennai–Vijayawada National Highway near NTR Nagar and the SVGS College Junction, a stretch notorious for frequent accidents on Monday.

Police said the a container lorry, travelling at high speed from Chennai towards Vijayawada, ploughed into roadside vehicles and pedestrians, crushing several motorbikes, a tempo vehicle and a pushcart.

The accident reportedly occurred when the driver attempted to avoid a motorcycle but lost control of the vehicle, triggering the pile-up.

The deceased were identified as Shaik Khaja Najeem Mohiddin, 70, of Siri Gardens, Allipuram; his son Shaik Mujaheed Ali, 36; and Otturu Suresh, 35, of Golla Street, Mulapeta.

The injured were Korlapudi Koteswararao, 31; Meejuri Mallika, 38; and Chundurri Malakondaiah, 57 were shifted to a private hospital, and their condition is said to be critical.

Personnel from the North Traffic Station rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. A case has been registered under Sections 106(1), 125(a) BNS, and 304-A, 337 IPC.

Preliminary investigations indicate overspeeding and driver negligence as the primary causes of the mishap. Officials noted the alarming rise in accidents near the SVGS College Junction and stressed the need for immediate road-safety measures.

Nellore district SP Dr Ajitha Vejendla inspected the accident site and reviewed the situation with local police. Minister P. Narayana, Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Wakf Board Chairman Abdul Aziz expressed grief over the deaths and urged authorities to strengthen safety on the highway.