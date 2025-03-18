 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Three-day sports meet for MLAs, MLCs begins in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh
Sampat G. Samritan
18 March 2025 11:51 PM IST

The Speaker, along with Deputy Speaker K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, inaugurated the event at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada

Three-day sports meet for MLAs, MLCs begins in Vijayawada
x
MLA Gorntla Butchaiah Chowdary, Dy Speaker Raghurama Krishnamraju, and other MLAs cheerful mood after winning the Tug of War game at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Chithakayala Ayyannapatrudu urged public representatives, including MLAs and MLCs, to actively participate in the three-day sports meet starting Tuesday by setting aside their mobile phones.

The Speaker, along with Deputy Speaker K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, inaugurated the event at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

Addressing the gathering, Ayyannapatrudu encouraged the legislators to make the event a grand success. He also highlighted Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to promoting sports in the state. To facilitate participation, the Assembly sessions will conclude by 2:00 pm, allowing members to engage in the games and competitions.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
AP Sepaker Ayyannapatrudu mlas mlcs Sports meet Raghu Rama Krishna Raju 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
Sampat G. Samritan
About the AuthorSampat G. Samritan

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X