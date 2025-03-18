Three-day sports meet for MLAs, MLCs begins in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Chithakayala Ayyannapatrudu urged public representatives, including MLAs and MLCs, to actively participate in the three-day sports meet starting Tuesday by setting aside their mobile phones.

The Speaker, along with Deputy Speaker K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, inaugurated the event at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

Addressing the gathering, Ayyannapatrudu encouraged the legislators to make the event a grand success. He also highlighted Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to promoting sports in the state. To facilitate participation, the Assembly sessions will conclude by 2:00 pm, allowing members to engage in the games and competitions.