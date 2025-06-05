Three Copper Plates Of 9th-10th Centuries With Their Origin In AP Found In Munich

VIJAYAWADA: The Archaeological Survey of India has hit upon a set of three copper plates with their origin in Eluru-Pithapuram region in Andhra Pradesh, which are preserved in the Bavarian State Library at Munich in Germany.



The copper plates are written in Sanskrit language and Telugu characters of 9th-10th century common era. These recorded the gift of a village, probably by the king of the Eastern Chalukya dynasty.



ASI said these plates were partly corroded and only a few letters could be deciphered. These have mentions of the names of Vikramaditya and Mangi Yuvaraja.



The Bavarian state library also preserves three more copper plates of the Maitrika and Bhanja dynasties. ASI director (epigraphy), K. Munirathnam Reddy, said, “We are planning to collect data of such copper plate charters of Indian origin that are kept in various institutions across the world. We aim to bring them back to India on lines similar to repatriation of the Leiden copper plate charters.”





He appeals to scholars and the general public to share data of copper plate charters of Indian origin kept at locations overseas, to enabe ASI build their database.