Three-cent House Sites Allotted To Project-Hit Families In Renigunta

TIRUPATI: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy distributed house-site pattas to families affected by land acquisition at CBIT Colony in Renigunta near Tirupati on Tuesday.

Each of the 51 beneficiary families has been allotted three cents of land in the same locality, in compensation for the 1.5 cents acquired for the Renigunta–Chennai railway line expansion.

The MLA said the initiative reflects the NDA government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable sections while ensuring that development works do not burden the poor. He said the administration ensured the families were not displaced from their neighbourhoods and received adequate land to rebuild their homes.