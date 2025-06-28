Three Buffaloes Axed In Eluru

KAKINADA: Some miscreants brutally axed three buffaloes belonging to a dairy farmer, T. Ravi of Suraraopeta, a hamlet of Mattagudem in Lingapalem mandal of Eluru district. According to Dharmajigudem police, Ravi was rearing four buffaloes, and these were his livelihood.

When the farmer went to his dairy farmland, he found the heads of three buffaloes were axed, and he met with shock. He lodged a complaint with Dharmajigudem police. Station house officer K. Venkanna registered a case and is investigating.

The people of the surrounding villages demanded the government nab the accused and take stringent action to prevent such incidents in the future.